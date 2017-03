ബാബ രാംദേവിന് തുച്ഛ വിലയ്ക്ക് ഭൂമി; ചോദ്യം ചെയ്താല്‍ 'പണി' ദാ..... ഇങ്ങനെ വരും

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Last year, the Maharashtra government made a decision to give a 75% discount on land for a food park in Nagpur, which eventually was awarded to Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd. Documents accessed through RTI show that the decision was not uncontested. A senior bureaucrat, then principal secretary of financial reforms, Bijay Kumar, had raised concerns in writing about the basis of the price waiver.