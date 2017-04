Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

After enacting the stringent new cow protection law, the Gujarat BJP government plans to launch cow-oriented startups, aiming to promote cow-based industry in the state. These will conduction activities ranging from professional cow rearing to sale of products like cow milk, ghee, gau mutra, arak, chaan, medicines, beauty cream etc. The startups will focus on branding cow products through new mediums.