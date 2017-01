Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Shahi Imam of Tipu Sultan Masjid in Kolkata, Syed Mohammad Nurur R Barkati has said that girls should avoid wearing short clothes if they want to protect themselves from getting raped or murdered. Asserting that boys get excited on seeing girls in short dresses, he added that girls should dress up decently to save themselves from the lust of men. "Girls these days wear too short dresses and very revealing shirts. We are not stopping them from wearing dresses but, they should avoid wearing short clothes to save themselves from the lust of men," Barkati told ANI.