The Centre is close to cracking a deal between Manipur government and the Nagas that is likely to end the economic blockade in the state soon. In a tripartite dialogue with rebel Naga group United Naga Council (UNC) and Manipur government brass in New Delhi on Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs came close to reaching an agreement to help end the nearly three-month-old economic blockade of NH-2 in Manipur.