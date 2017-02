Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Wednesday, February 15, 2017, 11:31 [IST]

The SC upheld the trial court order imposing a fine of Rs 10 crore each on Sasikala, V N Sudhakaran and J Elavarasi. The SC also saw through the conspiracy hatched by Jayalalithaa in league with the other accused to amass disproportionate assets