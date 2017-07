പാകിസ്താനെതിരെ സുഷമ!!! യുവതിക്ക് വിസ അനുവദിക്കാൻ സർതാജ് അസീസിന്റെ ശുപാർശ ലഭിച്ചിട്ടില്ല

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday said that a Pakistani woman suffering from cancer was denied a visa for treatment in India as Sartaj Aziz, the Pakistan Prime Minister’s Advisor on Foreign Affairs, had not recommended a medical visa yet.In a series of tweets, Swaraj also took on Aziz for sitting on a visa plea by Indian national Avantika Jadhav whose son has been sentenced to death in Pakistan, an apparent reference to former Indian navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav.