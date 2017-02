എഐഎഡിഎംകെയില്‍ ശശികല ഒറ്റപ്പെടുന്നു!! ഒരേ ദിവസം കൂറുമാറിയത് മൂന്നുപേര്‍, പഴി മുഴുവന്‍ ഒപിഎസിനും

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Will surely listen to the collective voice of my voters & decide in a way to uphold the dignity of Amma's memory & unity of AIADMK !

Story first published: Saturday, February 11, 2017, 12:46 [IST]

English summary

Education minister K Pandiyarajan confirmed his support to the O Panneerselvam faction in the AIADMK on Saturday. With this Pandiyarajan has become the first minister of the state to join the Panneerselvam faction.