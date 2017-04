Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Saturday, April 15, 2017, 13:14 [IST]

English summary

Acting on a complaint by the I-T department, police today filed an FIR against three Tamil Nadu ministers and one other person on charges of threatening and obstructing I-T officers from performing duties during a raid. I-T department alleged in its complaint that the four legislators had attempted to obstruct a raid at the residence of state health minister C Vijayabaskar.