Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Sofia Ashraf is known for her firebrand rap songs on issues like Kodaikanal’s pollution caused by Dow chemicals – she reworked Niki Minaj’s "Anaconda" and gave us the fantastic “Kodaikanal Won’t” – but the young musician has found her vintage way of protesting to resist the ascendance of Sasikala Natarajan as the chief of AIADMK and now the chief minister of Tamil Nadu.