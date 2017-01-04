ബിജെപി നേതാവിന്റെ വീടിന് നേരെ ബോംബേറ്; ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച രാത്രിയാണ് സംഭവം

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Wednesday, January 4, 2017, 8:36 [IST]

The house of a BJP leader was allegedly bombed by Trinamool Congress Workers. Reports indicate that the residence of BJP leader Krishna Bhattacharya in Uttarapura was allegedly attacked by TMC workers last night. A case has been registered in this connection. No casualties have been reported. The incident comes a day after TMC workers attacked the BJP's office in Kolkata.