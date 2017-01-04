ബിജെപി നേതാവിന്റെ വീടിന് നേരെ ബോംബേറ്; ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച രാത്രിയാണ് സംഭവം

  • Updated:
  • By: Akshay
കൊല്‍ക്കത്ത: ബിജെപി നേതാവിന്റെ വീടിന് നേരെ ബോംബേറ്. ഉത്തരപുരയിലെ ബിജെപി നേതാവായ കൃഷ്ണ ഭട്ടാചാര്യയുടെ വീടിന് നേരെയാണ് ആക്രമണം നടന്നത്. തൃണമൂല്‍ കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് പ്രവര്‍ത്തകരാണ് ബോംബെറിഞ്ഞത്. ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച രാത്രിയാണ് സംഭവം നടന്നത്.

കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം കൊല്‍ക്കത്തയില്‍ ബിജെപി ഓഫീസും തൃണമൂല്‍ പ്രവര്‍ത്തകര്‍ ആക്രമിച്ചിരുന്നു. തൃണമൂല്‍ കോണ്‍ഗ്രസിലെ രണ്ട് എംപിമാരെ റോസ് വാലി അവിമതിയില്‍ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തിരുന്നു. ഇതില്‍ പ്രതിഷേധിച്ചുള്ള മാര്‍ച്ചിലാണ് പ്രവര്‍ത്തകര്‍ അക്രമാസക്തരായത്.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 4, 2017, 8:36 [IST]
English summary
The house of a BJP leader was allegedly bombed by Trinamool Congress Workers. Reports indicate that the residence of BJP leader Krishna Bhattacharya in Uttarapura was allegedly attacked by TMC workers last night. A case has been registered in this connection. No casualties have been reported. The incident comes a day after TMC workers attacked the BJP's office in Kolkata.
