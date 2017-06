സർക്കാർ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ഡോക്ടർമാരില്ല!!!സർജനെ സ്ഥലംമാറ്റി!! മിസോറാമിലെ ജനങ്ങൾ തെരുവിലേക്ക്!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 14:18 [IST]

English summary

People of a north Mizoram district blocked a highway that is seen as the state’s lifeline after the government decided to transfer out the only surgeon in the region.Zothansanga Zadeng was the sole surgeon for some 85,000 people in northern Mizoram’s Kolasib district, which is located on the border of Assam and Manipur.