സുഖോയ് ചൈന റാഞ്ചിയതോ!!! യുദ്ധവിമാനത്തിന് ഗുരുതര തകരാറുകൾ, കാണാതായതിൽ ദുരൂഹത!!

On Tuesday a Sukhoi flown by a squadron leader and flight lieutenant went missing near the China border. The aircraft had taken off from the Tezpur airbase at around 10.30 am. Radar and radio contact was lost at 11.10 am. This incident is worrisome since the IAF has already lost seven of the 240 Sukhoi-30MKIs.