Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

The TN Guv must decide CM issue by tomorrow otherwise a WP under Art 32 of the Constitution can be filed charging abetment of horse trading

Story first published: Sunday, February 12, 2017, 16:58 [IST]

English summary

Amidst the delay and chaos, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has threatened to file a petition seeking an early solution to the Tamil Nadu political crisis. Swamy took to his Twitter account to say that he would file a petition to charge the Governor with abetment for horse trading.