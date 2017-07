ഉയർത്തെഴുന്നേൽപ്പിന്റെ കഥ!!! മുൻപ് ഭിക്ഷാടക ഇന്ന് ദേശീയ ലോക് അദാലത്ത് ബെഞ്ചിലെ ന്യായാധിപ!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Monday, July 10, 2017

In a historic first, Joyita Mondal, a transgender woman once forced to beg on the streets, was appointed to a bench of a National Lok Adalat in Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal.It was a moment of immense pride for members of her community, as well as for the LGBTQ population at large, as Mondal drove into the premises of Islampur court in a car marked 'judgeship on duty' on Saturday, 8 July. However, the 29-year-old's journey to reach this stage in life has been riddled with hardship.