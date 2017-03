Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Monday, March 20, 2017, 18:26 [IST]

English summary

If you are passionate about television (TV) serials and movies, you needn’t worry about missing them while you are travelling. The Indian Railways is inching closer to the dream of providing entertainment directly on your personal devices such as mobile phones, tablets and laptops, while you are on trains and at railway stations.