വന്ദേമാതരം ചർച്ചയാവുമ്പോൾ എന്തിന് കുട്ടികളുടെ മരണം?!! ചാനൽ അവതാരകയ്ക്ക് സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയയിൽ പൊങ്കാല!!

I believe news channel anchor said today why are you distracting public with Gorakhpur deaths when focus is on Vande Mataram!God help media!

English summary

At least 30 children died in a government run hospital in Gorakhpur, the home town of Uttar Pradesh chief ministter, Yogi Adityanath, on Friday due to stop in supply of liquid oxygen. This took the death toll to 60 as more children had died of same reason in the week.