English summary

Mumbai is submerged in waist-deep water after what weather officials believe could be the heaviest and longest bout of rain since July 26, 2005, when the city was devastated by flooding. What has been described as "typhoon-like weather" by industrialist Anand Mahindra has left roads flooded in large parts of the city; traffic has slowed down and trains are delayed.