പൊതുസ്ഥലത്ത് 'കാര്യം സാധിക്കുന്ന' കേന്ദ്രമന്ത്രി!! തോക്ക് പിടിച്ച് സൈനികര്‍, നാണക്കേട്

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Thursday, June 29, 2017, 13:24 [IST]

English summary

Radha Mohan Singh, Union Minister for Agriculture, was caught on camera urinating in public. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Twitter handle on Thursday shared undated images of Radha Mohan urinating against a wall as his security personnel looked the other way.