Polling was held in 73 assembly constituencies in Western Uttar Pradesh today in the first of seven phases of what is billed as a semi-final before the 2019 national election. A voter turnout of 63 per cent was recorded till 5 pm. The pressure is on the BJP which swept the region in the 2014 national election, but now faces a test of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's notes ban, that resulted in a cash crunch seen to hit hardest the rural poor, who make up a big chunk of UP's voters.