Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik has written to Akhilesh Yadav asking why has the chief minister retained rape-accused minister Gayatri Prajapati in his cabinet, according to Raj Bhavan sources. "A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Prajapati after an FIR was registered against him in rape case. Serious question of constitutional morality and dignity arise on his remaining in the cabinet", the Governor said in a letter to the CM seeking his "justification on retaining the minister".