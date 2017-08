Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Come August 15, madrasas in Uttar Pradesh will bear a new look. The Yogi Adityanath-led state government has directed all madrasas across the state to hoist the national flag, recite the national anthem, sing patriotic songs, organise cultural and sport-related programmes, and pay tribute to freedom fighters on Independence Day. What has caused a flutter amongst the madrasas is that they have to show proof of the activities by videotaping everything.