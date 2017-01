രാഷ്ട്രീയത്തിലെത്തിയത് പണത്തിന് വേണ്ടി; ജനങ്ങളെ വിഡ്ഢികളാക്കും; തുറന്ന് പറഞ്ഞ് നേതാവ്!! വീഡിയോ

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Saturday, January 28, 2017, 11:38 [IST]

English summary

a video going viral on social media shows an independent candidate from Agra openly admitting that his only motive to enter politics is to earn money. Indirectly hinting towards the rest of the people coming into this field with the same motive, the candidate said he would follow the footsteps of those people. “My only reason for coming into politics is money, I’ll fool people,” Chaudhary said.