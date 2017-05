മദ്യശാല ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്യാൻ പോയ ബിജെപി മന്ത്രിയ്ക്ക് പിടി വീണു:ഇനി കളി യോഗിയുടെ കോർട്ടിൽ, ചിത്രം വൈറൽ

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

UP Minister Swati Singh had inaugurated the bar called 'Be the Beer' in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar area on May 20 pic.twitter.com/psP3z5Am9K

Photographs of Uttar Pradesh minister Swati Singh allegedly inaugurating a beer bar went viral on social media stirring a controversy with opposition parties today questioning if this is the true face of the BJP government.