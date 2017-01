Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Pressure cookers for women, 50 per cent concession in bus fares for women, smart phones and laptops for the youth, 1kg ghee and milk powder for children in primary schools and monthly pension for over 1 crore poor — Samajwadi Party national president and UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, on Sunday, adopted the Jayalalithaa pattern of politics and liberally announced sops for all sections of society in the party election manifesto.