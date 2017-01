കക്കൂസ് ഉപയോഗിക്കൂ.. 2500 രൂപ നേടൂ; നമ്മുടെ നാട്ടിലല്ലാതെ എവിടെ കിട്ടും ഇത്രയും നല്ല ഓഫര്‍!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

In a move to stop open defecation and ensure that people use lavatory regularly, Barmer district collector Sudhir Sharma has launched a unique scheme of providing Rs 2,500 per month to every family that will use lavatory in regular basis on Monday. The scheme has been launched in two panchayats. To encourage Swachh Bharat Mission and make use of lavatory a must, Cairn India in collaboration with Rural Development Organisation (RDO) and district administration has launched this unique scheme in Baytu and Gida panchayats.