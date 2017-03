Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the youths of Uttar Pradesh to vote for the BJP at an election rally in Jaunpur, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has called him a 'buzurg' (an old man) in the same city. Addressing a poll rally on the last day of election campaign for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Rahul Gandhi slammed PM Modi for making false promises with the people of the state.