പ്രിയങ്ക ഗാന്ധി വെറും കടലാസുപുലി; പ്രിയങ്കയെ പരിഹസിച്ച് സ്മൃതി ഇറാനി

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Smriti Irani, theUnion minister for textiles came forward to speak about the BJP’s victory in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls came forward and said that Priyanka Gandhi was a paper tiger was and said that was evident in the verdict people have given. She also said that people can read through those who can deliver and those who cannot. Speaking at the BJP party headquarters, she said that Amit Shah and Narendra Modi complement each other very well. She said , Amit Shah had delivered for BJP, not only in terms of winning assembly elections but also other issues.