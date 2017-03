Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Manipur Assembly election: 38 seats go to poll, voting in first phase begins https://t.co/fJTjt95S9o pic.twitter.com/vuoMqHBlur

Story first published: Saturday, March 4, 2017, 8:29 [IST]

English summary

Polling for 49 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh in the sixth phase, and the first phase of the Manipur Assembly elections are being held on Saturday amidst tight security arrangements.