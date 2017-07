Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

A 16-year-old boy was apprehended by the Uttarakhand Police for allegedly posting an offensive picture of Kedarnath Shrine on Facebook. The quaint town of Satpuli in Pauri Garhwal district was hit by communal violence where the vegetable shop of father of the accused was burnt down by the activists of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Bajrang Dal,