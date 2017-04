സൈന്യത്തിന്റെ ജീപ്പിന് മുമ്പില്‍ കശ്മീരി യുവാവ്: രഹസ്യം ഞെട്ടിയ്ക്കുന്നത്, വീഡിയോ വൈറല്‍

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

This young man was TIED to the front of an army jeep to make sure no stones were thrown at the jeep? This is just so shocking!!!! #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/bqs4YJOpJc

English summary

A video clip showing a youth tied in front of an army jeep and used as a human shield in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district has gone viral on various social networking sites. The video clip shows a young man tied by ropes in front of the army jeep that is moving in some village of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district that went to by polls on Sunday and re-polls on Thursday.