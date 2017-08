ഇന്ത്യന്‍ സൈനികരുടെ കൈച്ചൂടറിഞ്ഞ്‌ ചൈന; പിന്തിരിഞ്ഞോടി, കിക്കും പഞ്ചും പിന്നെ കല്ലും!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

BREAKING: Video of violent confrontation between Indian & Chinese troops at Pangong Tso, Ladakh on Aug 15. No official comment on it yet. pic.twitter.com/b1amMZfJ6t

English summary

A video surfaced Sunday night purporting to show the August 15 clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers near the Pangong Lake (or Pangong Tso) in Ladkah through which the Line of Actual Control passes.