English summary

Vice President-elect M Venkaiah Naidu today rejected as "political propaganda" the view that there is a sense of insecurity among minorities in the country, apparently a rejoinder to outgoing Vice President Hamid Ansari. Read more at:http://economictimes.indiatimes.com/articleshow/60004901.cms?utm_source=contentofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst