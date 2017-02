ശശികല വെട്ടിപ്പിടിച്ചത് വന്‍ വ്യവസായ സാമ്രാജ്യം; എന്നും നോക്കിയത് പണം, എല്ലാം തരിപ്പണമാവുന്നു!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

As VK Sasikala is set to take over as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, an NDTV investigation has found that the long-time companion of the late J Jayalalithaa remains embroiled in a web of conflicts of interest and dubious financial links. Both Ms Sasikala and Jayalalithaa were convicted of corruption charges. They were later acquitted, but the Supreme Court is expected to pronounce verdict on the acquittal within a week.