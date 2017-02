Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's "Kaam Bolta Hai (work tells)" slogan was put to test today as 69 of the state's 403 constituencies voted in the third of its seven-phase assembly elections. Till 5 pm, provisional data showed 62 per cent voting - a 2 per cent rise over 2012. That year, the ruling party had won 54 of the 69 seats - the test is to see how many it can retain this time.