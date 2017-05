റിബ്ബണ്‍ കെട്ടിയ ലിംഗം!!!! വീടുകളിലെ ഐശ്വര്യത്തിന്റെ ചിഹ്നം!!! ലിംഗത്തെ ആരാധിക്കുന്ന ജനത

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Monday, May 22, 2017

Most of the penises painted on houses or suspended from rooftops in Bhutan are larger than humans.They come in various sizes, color schemes and embellishments. Some have ribbons tied around them like jovial holiday presents. Others are coiled by daunting dragons. A few even have eyes. They typically feature hairy testicles, from the neatly trimmed to full-on Yeti-style. And, of course, all are fully erect.