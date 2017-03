ഷിയോ പുരോഹിതനും മുസ്ലിം ആരാധനാലയങ്ങളും ഹിറ്റ് ലിസ്റ്റില്‍;ഉജ്ജെയിന്‍ ഭീകരര്‍ ലക്ഷ്യം വെച്ചത് യുപിയെ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

One of the three men arrested from Madhya Pradesh for carrying out an explosion on board the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train on March 7 has told the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that the group had earlier planned to attack targets in Uttar Pradesh including a dargah in Barabanki, the Bara Imambara in Lucknow and a leading Shia cleric.