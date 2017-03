Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Schools linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh are in trouble in West Bengal for allegedly spreading religious intolerance and not following the mandated syllabus. The West Bengal government has asked around 125 schools run by the RSS-affiliated Sarada Shishu Vidya Mandir and Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir to follow the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education syllabus.