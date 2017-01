Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

West Bengal has received investment proposals worth Rs 2.35 lakh crore across sectors at the 3rd Global Bengal Business Summit held in Kolkata, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday. "I am glad to announce that the state has received Rs 2.35 lakh crore investment proposals at the summit," she said at a plenary session on the concluding day of the two-day business event.