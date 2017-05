Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

AN RSS outfit will be awarding “nationalist journalists” of West Bengal as a “celebration of journalism” in the state. The ceremony will be held on Narada Jayanti as, according to the Sangh, the Hindu mythological figure was “the world’s first journalist”. Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi has been invited to attend the May 13 programme, which will also reward “a group admin in social media”.