English summary

More MLAs shift to the OPS camp, but may not be sufficient to prove majority in the Assembly. In such a case, the rump of the Sasikala faction also doesn’t get a chance to form a government. OPS waits for a few more days. Governor doesn’t show any urgency, and he finally manages a simple majority. Even after a reasonable time, either of the factions doesn't get a majority and DMK’s MK Stalin comes up with his claim with the support of the Congress. The Governor may or may not entertain him because numbers are still not enough.