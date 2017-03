Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Sunday, March 19, 2017, 10:42 [IST]

Investigators are suspecting a Pakistani hand behind the crowd mobilisation to disrupt anti-militancy operations in Kashmir valley. The Jammu and Kashmir police have found at least two WhatsApp groups with Pakistani numbers as administrators, which were allegedly involved in rumour-mongering and crowd mobilisation during anti-militancy operations in south Kashmir.