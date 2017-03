Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 11:13 [IST]

English summary

Former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju, who previously has “professed his love” for the late AIADMK Chief J Jayalalithaa, took to social media again on Monday speaking about his admiration for her. “When I was young I had a crush on Jayalalitha, whom I thought very beautiful, though of course it was unrequited love, and she had no idea about it,” Katju said in a Facebook post.