മുത്തലാഖിന്റെ നിയമവശം മാത്രമേ പരിശോധിക്കൂവെന്ന് സുപ്രിംകോടതി

English summary

Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would decide issues pertaining to "legal" aspects of the practices of triple talaq, 'nikah halala' and polygamy among Muslims and would not deal with the question whether divorce under Muslim law needs to be supervised by courts as it falls under the legislative domain. "You (lawyers for parties) sit together and finalise the issues to be deliberated upon by us. We are listing it on Thursday for deciding the issues," a bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justices N V Ramana and D Y Chandrachud said.