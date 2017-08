Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Here at farewell dinner hosted by LS Speaker for VP Hamid Ansari.All mantris, Oppn leaders present.Veg only! Will go home & have fish curry

Trinamool Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien was disappointed with the ‘veg only’ menu at the farewell dinner for outgoing vice-president Hamid Ansari and took to Twitter to share his feelings.