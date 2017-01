Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Not singing a duet with your boss could mar your career graph, if you are in the Indian Railways. A senior railway clerk from Raipur, Anjali Tiwari was in for a rude shock when she was issued a memo for allegedly not singing a duet with the general manager in Raipur. The divisional railway manager (DRM) Rahul Gautam issued a notice to Ms Tiwari that read: “When the General Manager/SECR (Satyendra Kumar) expressed his desire to sing one particular song. Smt. Anjali Tiwari flatly refused to sing the duet under the pretext that she has not prepared”.