English summary

Doctors in the Hyderabad say more women, especially in the 20-30 age group, are approaching them for the 40-minute procedure to repair a torn hymen. Dr Bhavani Prasad, a plastic surgeon at Sunshine Hospitals, said he now handles 50 cases a year, up from just two or three earlier. "In our society , many women feel that hymen reconstruction is a prerequisite to a good beginning of married life. They feel that no matter how modern their partner is, they are expected to be virgins," he said.