English summary

Egypt's Eman Ahmed may soon shed the tag of being the world's heaviest woman after having lost over 120kg in less than a month. The doctors at Saifee Hospital, who are awaiting her gene test report, said a bariatric surgery may still be necessary . Ahmed, who had left her home in Alexandria after 25 years and airlifted to Mumbai, has showed remarkable improvement despite suffering multiple strokes in between.