Story first published: Tuesday, April 18, 2017, 15:29 [IST]

Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, must apologise for "belittling women" in an article he posted on his website, the Congress has said. "Adityanath must forthwith apologise to women of India for his disparaging, distasteful and dishonourable remarks," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, referring to the comment piece in Hindi, uploaded on the Chief Minister's website yogiadityanath.in. It is the top article in the comment section, but it is not clear when it was posted.