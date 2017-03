യോഗിയും പരീക്കറും എംപിമാരായി തുടരും!! പ്രസിഡന്റ് തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന് ശേഷം ഇന്ത്യയില്‍ സംഭവിക്കുന്നത്

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 12:19 [IST]

Three BJP MPs, who have taken up coveted assignments in states, are unlikely to resign from Parliament until the presidential polls slated for July.Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya are Lok Sabha MPs from Gorakhpur and Phulpur, respectively, whereas Manohar Parrikar, who took over as Goa CM, is a Rajya Sabha MP from UP. Another deputy CM in UP, Dinesh Sharma, has already resigned as mayor of Lucknow.