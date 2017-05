Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

YSR Congress has announced support for BJP in the presidential election, further bolstering the ruling camp's numbers for the key contest and nearly ensuring that a nominee of the ruling party gets to occupy the Rashtrapati Bhavan in July. Jaganmohan Reddy's Andhra Pradesh-based outfit, which was non-committal till now, was being watched closely along with AIADMK and BJD on which way they would tilt in the President's election.